TOPEKA (KSNT) – After a taking a temporary break due to COVID-19 in 2020, On Stage Live is returning to bring classical music back to Kansas’ capital.

On Stage Live is set to bring three concerts to Topeka in February, March and April. Each will be appearing at White Concert Hall located on Washburn University’s campus at 1700 SW College Ave.

The first concert, set to take place on Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m., is the Thalea String Quartet. The group is dedicated to bringing timeless music to audiences from all walks of life by connecting on a musical, emotional and personal level. The group has performed at many important venues in the past including Carnegie Hall in New York City, the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. as well as other places abroad.

The musical/comedy act known as Duo Baldo will take place on March 18, at 7:30 p.m. Consisting of violinist Brad Repp and pianist/actor Aldo Gentileschi, Duo Baldo is known for its virtuosic performances, theatrical humor and pop culture. They have performed for the Taipei’s National Concert Hall and made appearances on the PBS series “Now Hear This”. The performance is described as one part virtuoso, one part skilled physical comedy and one part classical music satire.

The final concert, taking place on May 7 at 7:30 p.m., is Deux Voix. Headed by Stephen Distad and Justin Langham, Deux Voix specializes in trumpet and organ performances. The two musicians are constantly adapting works from other genres and instrumentations such as jazz, Broadway, opera and current popular music, in order to reach a wider audience.

To purchase tickets for these performances or to learn more about On Stage Live, go to onstagelive.org. Memberships are $60 for all three concerts and $25 for each individual performance. Children under 18 are admitted free with an adult and Washburn University students are admitted free with a Washburn identification care.

Originally known as Topeka Community Concert Association, On Stage Live has been responsible for bringing music to Topeka’s stages since the 1930’s. Their primary focus has been to bring musical culture from larger metropolitan cities into smaller towns and communities.