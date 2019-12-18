Clay Center council approves controversial plans for convenience store construction

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (KSNT) – Controversial plans were approved in Clay Center Tuesday night for Leiszler Oil to build a convenience store and Papa John’s Pizza in the middle of a neighborhood.

While the company and city leaders said the decision is a smart economic move for the city, some neighbors are concerned about traffic and safety.

Randy Kidwell lives right across from the spot where the new stores will be built.

“When I look out my kitchen window, what used to be my neighbor’s homes, now I see holes. It’s already affected the feel of my home,” Kidwell said. “We’ll see how the traffic flow is and how it affects the children walking along the sidewalk and cars going in and out. But I’m concerned that that’s not going to be good”

On Tuesday night Clay Center council members approved Leiszler Oil’s request to rezone land near 6th and Crawford Streets from residential to commercial so that they can start construction.

“I truly believe that if we do nothing we gain nothing. That’s what I’m basing my decision off of,” Council member Elton Hess said.

“The biggest portion of people who contacted me were for it,” Council member Mike Schultze said.

“If we want to stay relevant we’ve got to jump on board,” Council member Shannon Stark said.

Alison Leiszler Bridges, the Executive Vice President of Leiszler Oil said she was happy about the decision.

“We really think this in an exciting thing for the city of Clay Center. We think it’s going to benefit the city of Clay Center in tax dollars and we’re really excited to continue our partnership,” Leiszler Bridges said.

Kidwell was frustrated by the decision.

“We all want the town to grow. It serves no purpose for the town to die. But there’s right ways and wrong ways to do it,” Kidwell said. “I’m not going to say they’re wrong about helping the town in one way. But I think they’ve hurt it more than they’ve helped it.”‘

Neighbor Ty Hedman is concerned about the future.

“They keep saying it ain’t going to be a truck stop. Who’s to say it ain’t going to be a truck stop 5 years down the road?”

It’s too late for 6th and Crawford now, but Kidwell said the fight isn’t over.

“While maybe this location is lost, we don’t want to lose the whole corridor,” Kidwell said.

As plans for the spot moves forward Leiszler Oil is determined to win the community over.

“We are going to be the best neighbors that we can and put up fences. We already run good convenience stores so we intend to keep doing that,” Leiszler Bridges said.