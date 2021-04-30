Clay County Community High School teacher faces charges of providing alcohol to minors

CLAY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Clay County Community High School science teacher has resigned after an accusation emerged that she provided alcohol to minors.

Josie Walker, 31, hosted minors and let them consume alcoholic beverages, according to a complaint with the District Court of Clay County. It states that Walker let minors “unlawfully, intentionally and recklessly” consume alcohol between Sept. 1, 2019 and March 16, 2021.

Superintendent Brett Nelson confirmed to KSNT News that Walker has resigned her position with the school system after the charges emerged.

Walker faces two counts: one for furnishing alcohol, and a second count for purchasing alcohol for a a person under the legal age. Both counts are misdemeanor charges.

Walker’s first appearance in court was April 19. She is scheduled to appear for a plea hearing at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 3.