CLAY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Clay County man was killed on Tuesday when the car he was driving hit a truck 21 miles south of Clay Center.

Galen T. Carpenter, 45, of Clay Center died at the scene of the accident after the car he was driving struck the passenger side of a semi-truck on K-15.

The semi was heading southbound on K-15.

The 35-year-old truck driver was uninjured, as well as the passenger in the semi.

Carpenter was wearing a seatbelt.