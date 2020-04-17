“Clean Out Medicine Cabinet Day” promotes safe disposal of medication

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Friday is National Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet Day. Valeo Behavioral Health Care partnered with Prevention and Recovery Services (PARS), the Shawnee County Health Department, and local law enforcement for the annual event.

People can drop off their unwanted or expired medications at the Law Enforcement Center at 320 S Kansas Ave. and the Walgreens at 10th and Topeka Blvd Friday.

Organizers would normally hold a drive-thru event, but Aimee Copp-Hasty with Valeo Behavioral Health said they decided to simply the event to encourage social distancing.

Copp-Hasty said events like this are important because people shouldn’t throw out their medications like they would everyday trash.

“You’re really doing the environment a big favor,” Copp-Hasty said. “By getting rid of your medications this way, it’s not polluting the water system, getting in to streams, lakes, etc.”

Aside from environmental concerns, Copp-Hasty said 70 percent of drug dependency starts with medications in the home.

People can drop off their medications for safe disposal year round in the lobby of Law Enforcement Center.