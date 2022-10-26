Kansans with criminal records will have the option of getting a clean slate this weekend in Manhattan.

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The opportunity for a fresh start is coming this weekend for Kansans with eligible criminal records.

A one-day expungement clinic will be held at the Manhattan Public Library at 629 Poyntz Ave. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 for those who have paid their debt to society. This event will help individuals clear their misdemeanor and/or felony criminal records. No warrants will be cleared at this event.

The event is hosted by the Riley County Bar Association and Kansas Legal Services. Assistance will also be provided by the Riley County District Court, Riley County Attorney’s Office, Manhattan Municipal Court and Manhattan City Prosecutor’s Office.

For information on requirements and eligibility, reach out to Kansas Legal Services at 785-537-2943 or 1-800-723-6953.