Clean up your home and give back at the same time for free

New Year, new resolutions. As 2020 is in full swing, you may find yourself wanting to re-organize and declutter your home. You can do that and give back to charity at the same time.

Retailers such as Overstock, Amazon, Loft, REI, Levi’s, Asics, Ann Taylor, Uncommongoods, Nordstrom and many more are teaming up with local charities to use your empty holiday shipping boxes to get rid of clutter.

The concept is the Give Back Box.

In three simple steps you can give back and declutter:

Make sure your box is empty of its original contents and then print the prepaid shipping label here. Pack your box full of clothing and household goods you no longer need. Send your box by attaching the pre-paid shipping label provided to the box and drop off the box either at the FedEx post office or at any UPS drop off location (based on the label ).

You can also arrange for USPS to have the box picked up from your home. Simply request a pick up when you download the shipping label and leave the box outside for USPS to pick up.

There isn’t a weight limit but it is important to avoid shipping things such as liquids, electronics, fragile items or ammunition.