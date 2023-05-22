TOPEKA (KSNT) – Lieutenant Candice Breshears with the Kansas Highway Patrol joined the KSNT 27 News morning show to speak more about the upcoming Click it or Ticket campaign this year.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2020, there were more than 10,000 people killed in car crashes. In the same year, more than 50% of passengers were killed at night were unbuckled.

The KHP is joining other law enforcement agencies across the nation in recognizing the Click it or Ticket campaign, which focuses on getting people to buckle up whenever they get into a car.

“We do see people not wearing their seatbelts all the time,”Breshears said. “But at this time of year, it’s something that we focus on because summer travel is starting and we want to make sure that everyone can get to their destinations safely.”

The Click it or Ticket campaign starts on May 22 and ends June 4.

In addition to speaking about the start of the campaign, Breshears mentioned that May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness month.

“We see more motorcycles traveling because the temperatures are getting warmer,” Breshears said. “They’re a smaller vehicle, so they can get hidden in blind spots in vehicles so people should be taking extra time to make sure there is not a motorcycle in their blind spot.”

No matter what, Breshears says to always look twice because it could save a life.

“Also, if you have obstructions hanging from your rear-view mirror, you shouldn’t have those up there because they can hide those vehicles that are smaller,” Breshears said.

As far as what motorcyclists and what they should be doing, Breshears had some tips for them as well.

“As all travelers, we want to make sure that we are aware of our surrounding and watch our for vehicles traveling at higher speeds,” Breshears said. “That way we can keep ourselves and other travelers safe on the roadways.”

On the topic of staying safe on the roadways, Breshears said something is coming to Topeka to make sure younger drivers are prepared when they hit the roadways over the summer.

It’s called BRAKES Teen Pro-Active Driving School. It’s coming to the Top City this July 29 & 30 at the Stormont Vail Event’s Center. Registration starts June 21, and you can click here to sign your teen up now.

For more information, you can watch the full interview above.