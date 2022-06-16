LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The blue-green algae watch for a local lake has been lifted according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

As of June 16, the blue-green algae watch for Clinton Lake has been lifted. This means that the lake is now safe for both humans and pets.

On June 9, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that the lake was being observed for the presence of harmful algal blooms (HAB). By June 10, it was confirmed that an HAB was in the water. The public was told that they should avoid visible blooms and pets should avoid contact with the water.