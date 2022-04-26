ELLIS (KSNT) – A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper narrowly escaped serious injury when a semi-truck sideswiped his car on Interstate-70 near Ellis on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from Trooper Tod with the KHP, Trooper Summers was performing a truck inspection on I-70 when he was hit by another semi-truck that failed to move over for him. The trooper was standing at/in the door of the truck that he was inspecting when the incident occurred. He was not seriously injured, according to the post. After speaking with 27 News, Tod said Summers is not in the hospital.

(Photo Courtesy/Kansas Highway Patrol)

(Photo Courtesy/Kansas Highway Patrol)

(Photo Courtesy/Kansas Highway Patrol)

Tod’s post mentioned Kansas law requires drivers to move over for a stationary emergency vehicle on a multi-lane highway.

“We are out every day trying our best to make sure Kansas roads are safer for everyone to travel on, please give us room to do this!” Trooper Tod said.