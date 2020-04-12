Clothing store in Topeka finding ways to support other businesses during Coronavirus pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka business is trying to find the positives during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The owner of Ash Boutique in Topeka’s Westboro Shopping Center, Ashley Dassinger-Carson, said a lot of their merchandise is made overseas.

She said that shipping has stopped because of the Coronavirus pandemic, leaving them to figure out how to provide merchandise for their customers.

Dassinger-Carson said they created a new “Stay at Home” collection of cozy sweatshirts and t-shirts made by Turner Designs, which is another small business in the area.

She said it’s adaptations like this is allowing them to make money while also helping out another small business.

“As well as other small business owners, I want them to know we understand the struggle they’re going through and how can I help them,” Dassinger-Carson said. “How can I support them at this time.”

They’re offering free local delivery and will even drop off online orders to your front door step in Topeka.

To check out Ash Boutique’s online store, click here.