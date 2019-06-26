Clubhouse of Manhattan mobile home park catches fire

Manhattan Fire Department Photo from: Manhattan Fire Department

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - Fire crews in Manhattan are looking into what caused a fire to the clubhouse at the Colonial Gardens Mobile Home Park.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at 3050 Tuttle Creek Blvd. Officials said the fire was quickly put out within about half an hour.

No one was hurt in the fire. The cause is now under investigation.

