Cluster zone: 46 employees test positive at Johnsonville facility in Holton

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) — After testing all employees at the Johnsonville Facility in Holton, 46 new cases of coronavirus were found.

On May 13, Johnsonville temporarily closed the facility after having five positive cases.

After testing all employees at the facility over the last two days, Jackson County now has 84 total cases as of Friday with 10 total recoveries. On Thursday, the county had 36 cases.

Those who tested positive and anyone they’ve been in contact with will be placed in quarantine.

The Jackson County Health Department said Johnsonville has not set a reopening date and will not do so until its employees have recovered.

County health officials asked residents to continue social distancing, wearing face masks in public and avoiding gatherings of 15 or more people.

Total cases in Kansas on Friday reached 8,882.