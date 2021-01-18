Coaching legend Bill Snyder writes children’s book ‘Take It From Me’

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The legendary Bill Snyder isn’t just a renowned coach, but now also a children’s book author.

KSNT talked with him Monday night, giving us a peek inside his new book titled Take It From Me.

The book is written around the 16 Wildcat goals for success; values he said he carries with him every single day.

“The significant thing is getting started, and realizing the value of an appropriate, caring, good life,” said Snyder. “The value of doing things the right way, the value of being a good person who cares about others. And doing the things that will allow you to become successful in all aspects of your life, whether it happens to be in school, or in your career, or as a son, or a daughter or a parent, brother or sister, or in your community or your church.”

Each page has an illustration depicting the values through football, along with a poem to teach kids about how to use them, just like he taught his own kids. The book is meant to start a conversation between parents and their little ones.

“The idea behind it was that the parent and the child can discuss it,” Snyder said. “Therefore, get both involved in thinking of an appropriate value system.”

He says all of the kids in his family have a copy of the book. He has five children, eight grandkids and four great grandkids.

“The grandchildren have listened to me in reference to this, hopefully the great grandchildren will listen when their time comes,” said Snyder.

You can purchase the book here, from Wichita based publisher Kraken Books.

“I get a lot of comments, notes, that come my way, people are very gracious, I appreciate the people they’ve truly treated me so very well,” said Snyder. “They’ve seemed to embrace the book and have an appreciation for it.”