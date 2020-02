LENEXA, Kan. (KSNT) – Chiefs fans who want to commemorate the team’s Super Bowl win can soon buy special edition Coca-Cola cans.

The Heartland Coca-Cola bottling plant in Lenexa is debuting its newest limited edition can line. The “World Champions” cans will be available on Wednesday in Kansas City grocery stores.

Eventually, they will be distributed to other parts of Missouri and Kansas, but there will only be 100 thousand cases distributed for sale.