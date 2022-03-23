TOPEKA (KSNT) – A coffee shop with an alcoholic twist is moving into a corner store next-door to Washburn University, becoming a spiritual successor to a business previously housed there.

A building at Southwest 17th and Washburn Avenue once housed PT’s Coffee. (KSNT Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Coffee Bar will take over the old PT’s Coffee location near Southwest 17th and Washburn Avenue, according to signs posted on the windows of the Topeka building. The business plans to offer both espresso and alcoholic drinks, similar to its predecessor in the same property, and is already looking for workers to fill positions as it prepares to open.

A sign in Coffee Bar’s window advertises job openings. (KSNT Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

“Coffee Bar will be opening soon serving coffee, smoothies, beer and wine. Also a wide assortment of pastries, breakfast, lunch and dinner. We will be looking for baristas, servers and cooks.” Coffee Bar

PT’s Coffee’s location in the College Hill area became another victim of business closings during the pandemic. When Kansas counties began ordering most businesses to temporarily shut down as COVID-19 first began spreading, the coffee shop followed suit in March 2020. Two months later, however, the coffee shop announced that its closure was going to become permanent.

“We miss all of you, but please know this is not goodbye,” PT’s Coffee wrote on May 12. “This is merely the start of a new chapter. PT’s has proudly served Topekans world-class coffee for more than 27 years and we’ll be here for many decades to come.”

An awning that reads “Coffee + Beer” still, fittingly, remains on the building that Coffee Bar is taking over, and serves as a relic of the former PT’s Coffee that used to be inside. (KSNT Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

It wasn’t quite goodbye after all. While the PT’s near Washburn University shuttered, the small coffee shop chain had opened a new Wheatfield Village location just before the start of the pandemic. As of Wednesday it has since been bustling with business, and also launched a drive-thru window that the old location didn’t have.

The College Hill PT’s Coffee wasn’t the only Topeka coffee shop to fall victim to the pandemic’s economic and societal effects. Lazio’s Coffee Bar and Roasterie said it was permanently closing just two days after PT’s made their announcement.

KSNT News reached out to Coffee Bar’s owners about a start date, but they could not share one yet. However, the business signs said that anyone who wants to join their team can apply for a job now by emailing TopekaCoffeeBar@gmail.com.