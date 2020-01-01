Coffee cup hoax prompts discussions about social media among local law enforcement agencies

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — Local law enforcement agencies are taking a closer look at their social media policies after a coffee cup hoax gained national attention for all the wrong reasons.

Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday took to Facebook on Satuday to address an incident in which one of his officers accused a Junction City McDonald’s of writing a derogatory message on his coffee cup.

The post blew up on social media. But, when those claims turned out to be false, the damage was already done.

KSNT News was first to report the police chief deleted the post.

He has also removed himself and his agency from Facebook altogether.

“I assure you that I will often question my decision about posting anything on social media because of the impact that it could have,” said Hornaday.

Geary County Sheriff Daniel Jackson and his deputies along with Junction City Police showed their support for the Mcdonald’s that was wrongly accused in the incident.

They came together Tuesday morning for breakfast and coffee.

Jackson said a lot can be learned from this situation, specifically the power of social media.

“We have talked about this and especially with the command staff, we talked about this, mentioning like I said making sure before you reach out on social media on anything that we know what we’re talking about and making sure it’s been vetted,” said Jackson.

Jackson went on to say that it’s imperative that leaders in law enforcement think twice before taking to social media because it could create even more problems.