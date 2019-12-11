Coffee shop owner transforms former garage into ‘CoffeeHead’ in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– There’s a new coffee shop in Topeka, and the owner moved thousands of miles from China to make it happen.

Victoria Wu is the owner of CoffeeHead, a new shop that offers coffee, tea and bubble tea. Victoria moved here from China, but business wasn’t originally in her plans.

“I wanted to be a personal trainer before I opened the coffee shop,” Wu said.

She’s wanted to own a coffee shop since she was in high school in China. Then the perfect location presented itself about a year ago.

“It was a garage before,” Wu said. “And I was like, it should be perfect for a bubble tea shop. My husband said why not just open a coffee shop? A coffee shop may be better.”

Victoria is new to the business scene and she knows how hard it can be to do it all on your own, with sleepless nights and long days. But it’s always worth it for her customers.

“Customer service,” Wu said. “You have to talk to them a lot to try to share your story with them, and to give them some positive feelings.”

CoffeeHead has been open since November, and you can find the small shop in Southwest Topeka at 3101 SW 29th St.

CoffeeHead is open Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and open Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:50 p.m.

