TOPEKA (KSNT)– A new coffee shop is now open for business in Topeka.

7 Brew Coffee is right off of Wanamaker next to Culver’s and will be selling you more than just coffee. On its menu, they have things like Italian sodas, smoothies and frappes.

The manager of the Topeka location, which is the only location in Kansas so far, said that their main goal is to put a smile on their customers’ faces.

“We just really want to cultivate that kindness and that personal interaction,” manager Maddie Turner said. “When someone comes in at 5:30 in the morning, we are the first person they are seeing. We just want to make sure that they start the day off right and have a good day!”

The new shop is open every day of the week, Sunday through Thursday they are open 5:30 am to 10 pm. The hours only varying slightly on Friday and Saturday as they open at the same time, but stay open until 11 pm.