COFFEY CO. (KSNT) – A local law enforcement agency is utilizing cell phone video for safer emergency responses in the county.

This week the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office introduced RapidVideo. It’s a one-way video calling system that allows dispatchers to see video through a 911 caller’s cell phone. It’s a part of the rapid deploy mapping system from the Kansas Coordinating Council.

Coffey County Emergency Communications Supervisor Dawn Moody told 27 News RapidVideo allows deputies to better assess a situation before arriving on scene.

“It’s really good for situational awareness for officer safety,” Moody said. “So that we we’re not just relying on what the caller tells us, but we can also see what they’re seeing. So maybe we can provide further details that the caller doesn’t think to tell us.”

Here’s how it works. The dispatcher asks the caller if they can access their phone camera, and then sends a link to the caller to grant permission for the phone’s video and microphone access. Dispatchers can then see and hear what’s happening at the scene.

Coffey County dispatchers have already used RapidVideo in a real-life scenario.

“We actually used it last night on a call, Moody said. “It was a domestic call. The lady was describing injuries and the dispatcher sent the link.”

According to Coffey County Sheriff’s Office, this technology can be used to assist in calls like traffic accidents, animal calls, child birth, active attacker situations, fires and child callers. Dispatchers can gather information using video in situations including silent 911 calls, calls where it’s hard to get an accurate location, when callers are unable to speak, when calls going silent, prank calls and 911 hang-ups.

Moody told 27 News this video system became available at the beginning of this year. She says it’s nice to see the coordinating council create technology for larger and smaller facilities to use without worrying about being able to afford it.