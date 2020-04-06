Coffey County announces 7 new coronavirus cases

COFFEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Coffey County Health Department has announced 7 new cases of coronavirus.

The department said Sunday there are 37 cases of coronavirus connected to the Life Care Center in Burlington, including employees and seniors who live there.

There are a total of 28 cases of coronavirus in Coffey County. Some of the Life Care employees live outside of Coffey County, which is why they are not part of the county’s total number, but all of the 28 are connected to Life Care Center.

“We are not surprised by these numbers. Due to the ongoing investigation process, we are now

receiving results from some who were presumed positive and were tested to confirm,” said

Coffey County Health Department Director Lindsay Payer. She also stated, “Despite the increase

in numbers, we are still not experiencing widespread community transmission.”

The health department said they are working to track close contacts of the people who have tested positive for the virus.

