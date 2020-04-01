Coffey County Health Officer explains coronavirus outbreak at Burlington nursing home

BURLINGTON, Kan. (KSNT) – Coffey County’s top health official sat down with KSNT News on Tuesday to discuss the coronavirus outbreak connected to a Burlington nursing home.

There are 24 cases of coronavirus connected with Life Care Center in Burlington. Twelve of them are people who work at the center and the other 12 are the seniors who live there.

Some of those workers live outside of Coffey County so they’re counted in their home counties in the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s official coronavirus numbers.

Coffey County’s Health Officer Dr. John Shell said they think they’ve figured out what the outbreak stemmed from.

“It started initially with an employee’s husband who was sick. Then we tracked that back to her employer which is Life Care Center, and noted we had some more positives after that,” Dr. Shell said.

Dr. Shell said there’s no one at fault for the outbreak, though and it could’ve happened anywhere.

“They’re a closed environment that unfortunately had an infected person that spread the virus. That could’ve happened in any environment whether that was a church, a school, a grocery store,” Dr. Shell said.

Now the Coffey County Health Department is working with Life Care Center to stop the spread.

“Isolating people that are positive. Isolating people that have contact with positive people until their testing comes back,” Dr. Shell said. “The state had allowed more testing of individuals associated with Life Care Center so we could really lock this down as best we could. So a lot of quarantining going on right now.”

He also noted that everyone in the community has a role to play in containing the spread of coronavirus.

“Be vigilant. Be proactive. This isn’t something you can after the fact change what you’re going to do. If we’re proactive now in adhering to isolation and quarantining, we won’t spread the virus”

Dr. Shell said there is some positive news. Of the seniors they’ve been caring for at Coffey County Hospital, two are recovering so well that the team is planning to send them home. They will stay in isolation once they are home until they have completely recovered.

The Life Care Center in Burlington is owned by the same company that owns the Life Care Center in Kansas City where the first person in Kansas died from coronavirus. They also own the Life Care Center in Washington state where 37 people with coronavirus died.