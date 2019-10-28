Cold Weather Rule goes into effect November 1

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A rule is about to go into effect that will protect those who cannot afford to pay their utility bills from going without heat this winter.

The Cold Weather Rule is designed to help Kansans who are behind on their utility payments avoid disconnection during the colder months of the year.

Those who cannot pay their entire bill can contact their utility companies to work out a payment plan and will be able to keep their utilities on.

The Kansas Corporate Commission explained the process in a press release:

“The Cold Weather Rule also requires utility companies to offer a 12-month payment plan to allow consumers to maintain or re-establish service. Any residential customer with a past due balance will qualify for payment arrangements; however, it is the customer’s responsibility to contact their gas or electric company to make those arrangements.

Payment plan terms to maintain or restore service require that customers agree to pay 1/12th of the total amount owed, 1/12th of the current bill, the full amount of any disconnection or reconnection fee, plus any applicable deposit to the utility. The remaining balance must be paid in equal payments over the next 11 months, in addition to the current monthly bill.”

This rule goes into effect on November 1 and will run until March 31.

The Cold Weather Rule only applies to residential customers of electric and natural gas utility companies that are under the Kansas Corporate Commission’s jurisdiction.

To find more information on the rule, click here.