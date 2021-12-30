Cold winter weather might freeze your pipes-this is how you can stop it.

TOPEKA (KSNT)—Cold winter weather is coming this weekend and it’s important you take measures to ensure that your pipes don’t freeze.

Nick McCart is a plumbing supervisor for Blue Dot. He said that one of the most important things for a homeowner to do is make sure that your hose is detached from your house. If it isn’t, there could be detrimental effects.

“I can’t stress enough the hoses outside being disconnected from your hose bib, those are the ones that break now, and then later we come out to clean your air conditioner and we turn the hose on and it floods your basement. So, you really got to make sure those are taken care of.”

He also said that you need to turn up your thermostat, keep the cabinet under the sink open so that warm air can get in, as well as make sure you keep the doors within your house open so that the warm air can travel throughout the home.