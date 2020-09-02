Collaboration between K-State and Stormont Vail hopes to fill void with much needed physician assistants

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A partnership between Kansas State University and Stormont Vail Health will bring a 55,000-square-foot medical office building to the K-State Research Park and increase public access to medical professionals in the Manhattan region.

“The partnership between Stormont Vail Health and K-State’s new Physician Assistant program is innovative and significant in addressing a critical demand for health care professionals not only in our Kansas communities but around the country,” said K-State President Richard Myers.

The inaugural class of Kansas State University’s Physician Assistant Program starting in the spring of 2021, will graduate health care providers that serve the local communities and beyond.

The academic partnership will happen in the College of Health and Human Sciences’ Physician Assistant program.

“The College of Health and Human Sciences is delighted to establish an academic program at K-State to meet a critical need in Kansas for Physician Assistants,” said John Buckwalter, dean of the college.

Through this partnership with K-State, Stormont Vail Health will be able to provide input on the curriculum using real-world examples and skills.

Students as well as Stormont Vail and Cotton O’Neil physician assistants, will have access to the Stormont Vail Health Simulation Lab located in the adjacent Mary and Carl Ice Hall.

This lab will have adult, pediatric, infant and trauma simulators.

“The K-State Physician Assistant Program has collaborated with Stormont Vail to provide a state-of-the-art simulation center that will propel students to a level of excellence and competence unobtainable in the traditional classroom setting,“ said Gwen Ferdinand-Jacob, Physician assistant Program director in K-State’s College of Health and Human Sciences.

“The Stormont Vail Simulation Center at Ice Hall will provide crucial training of a more realistic hands-on experience while maximizing patient safety,” said John Buckwalter, dean of the college

The new medical campus will be located just across the street from the Simulation Lab on seven acres at the K-State Research Park in the university’s Edge Collaboration District.