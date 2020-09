TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Division 1 Council approved moving the college basketball season start date to Nov. 25. This decision impacts both men’s and women’s teams.

DI Council approves Nov. 25 start date for men’s and women’s basketball: https://t.co/c1wZ7g8ITU pic.twitter.com/P10GIoFiLH — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) September 16, 2020

No exhibition games or closed scrimmages will be allowed before that date, tweeted the NCAA Division 1 Council Wednesday evening.

No exhibitions which means we won't get to see Washburn and Emporia State play K-State or KU this season. https://t.co/6sV5ZqYDCt — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) September 16, 2020

Schools are allowed to begin practice on Oct. 14.