TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The holidays are normally about spending time with friends and family looking back on the year together, but for those who have lost a loved one, it's not that easy. On Friday, Attorney General Derek Schmidt will host his annual crime victims remembrance where families will gather to talk about loved ones they lost to violent crime.

Anyone is welcome to come to the Bradbury Thompson Center on Washburn's campus to meet other families that have lost a family member. For some, this is a good opportunity to cope with the loss, and bond with others going through the same grieving process