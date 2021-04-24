College life, activities returning to normal at Washburn University

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Life is starting to return to normal after over a year of isolation due to the pandemic. This includes college life at Washburn University, which is holding events and activities again in a safe way for students.

The Washburn theatre program performed their musical, A Year With Frog and Toad, but more importantly they performed in front of a live audience.

“It’s wonderful to spread out and see the smile on their faces,” Julie Noonan, the director of the musical said.

The program chose to perform outside thanks to the nice weather and it gave people a chance to social distance.

“We are spreading out, we are outside, the actors can speak and we have mics and everything so you can hear,” Noonan said.

Later in the evening students from all over campus took a seat in Yager Stadium for the final night of the annual film festival. They got to watch Disney Pixar’s “Soul” on the jumbotron and socialize with others.

“We try to pay for a movie for the public to come and see for free,” Kimberly Korber, one of the student organizers said. “We think it’s a great way to get people out, not only to get them on campus and involved, but to also get them out and learn a little about the film festival.”

These activities show us that college life and life in general is starting to look normal once again. If you missed the musical and would like to attend, it is also being performed on April 25 at 2:30 in front of Stauffer Commons.