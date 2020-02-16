Collegiate rodeo teams compete at 64th annual K-State Rodeo

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Collegiate rodeo teams from across the region are putting their skills to the test at Weber Arena this weekend.

K-State is hosting its 64th annual college rodeo. The rodeo kicked off Friday and runs through Sunday.

More than 500 contestants from 19 different colleges are competing. Member of the K-state rodeo team Ryan Bertha said he looks forward to showing the crowd what he’s got.

“Not very many people know about this sport and what it entails but,” said Bertha. “Being able to come out and have fans every night is phenomenal and you almost feel like a celebrity for the weekend.”

Organizers said this event usually has one of the biggest turnouts of any national inter-collegiate rodeo in the country. They’re expecting this year’s rodeo to bring in around 10,000 people.

For more information about the K-State Rodeo, click HERE.