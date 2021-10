TOPEKA (KSNT) – A semi tractor-trailer and a pickup collided at Highway 24 and N.W. Huxman Road Tuesday morning knocked out power very briefly in the area.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the intersection of Highway 24 and Huxman was shut down. One lane reopened at 11:04 a.m. according to the sheriff’s office.

10:50am – Highway 24 is open to one lane of traffic. https://t.co/7C3jN8rcDZ — Shawnee Co. Sheriff (@ShawneeSheriff) October 19, 2021

This is a developing story.

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 24 sent a commercial truck into a telephone pole knocking out power briefly in the area. (KSNT photo)

