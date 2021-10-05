Colorado man killed in western Kansas head-on collision

SCOTT COUNTY (KSNT) – A 49-year-old Colorado man died in western Kansas Monday night after trying to pass an oversize load, hitting another vehicle head-on.

Karl Gordon, 49, of Castle Rock, Colorado was northbound near K95 and Hwy 83 in Scott County when he attempted to pass an oversize load in a no-passing zone. Gordon, driving a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer, hit a southbound driver in a 2011 Silverado 1500 head-on.

The 62-year-old Satanta driver was taken to Wesley Medical Center with a suspected serious injury, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

