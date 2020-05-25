Combat Air Museum in Topeka opens temporarily for Memorial Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Combat Air Museum in Topeka is open temporarily for Memorial Day.

The museum has been closed for over two months because of the pandemic and decided to open on Monday to test some of their new safety guards.

There are social distancing signs up and plastic barriers in the gift shop to protect employees and customers.

Volunteers are wearing masks and encourage visitors to do the same.

The museum’s director, Kevin Drewelow, says they’re a great resource especially for kids out of school.

“This is a great place to come and learn a little more about what they don’t have time to talk about in school,” Drewelow said. “To come and learn about military aviation and meet some of the people who helped make history with these air crafts.”

The museum will close again after Memorial Day and open back up fully on June 1.