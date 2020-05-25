Combat Air Museum prepares to welcome back visitors

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — After two months of being closed, the Combat Air Museum in Topeka will be opening their doors to the public Monday for Memorial Day.

The museum’s director Kevin Drewelow said they rely on admissions to keep the museum running. So, being without that for a couple of months has been challenging.

But, it’s not just about the money. The museum staff and volunteers are eager to share all of the information and experiences the museum has to offer with guests once again.

“That’s the reason for the museum’s existence is to remind folks and tell the stories of what’s gone on,” said Drewelow. It’s memorial day, the day we honor those who have given their lives in defense of the nation and that’s a story that we have to tell.”

The museum is using Monday as a bit of a test run. Starting tuesday, they’ll close back down for the week in order to prepare and make adjustments for when they open up for good on June 1.

They’ll be implementing safety measures while they’re open. Visitors will be asked to practice social distancing and staff and volunteers will be wearing masks. Visitors are encouraged to wear them as well, but are not required to.

The museum will be open Monday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.