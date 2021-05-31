Combat Air Museum remembers fallen veterans with taps ceremony

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Combat Air Museum in Topeka held it’s Memorial Day program for 2021 on Monday.

While some people took in the various exhibits and planes, others watched as a ceremony honored the fallen veterans of the United States military. Speakers and color guard from the Washburn Rural ROTC were part of the program, but the most important part was the Taps.

Taps, is a type of bugle call, some would describe as the last call of the day. The music is played at the end of a military funeral.

The 3 p.m. playing time was not a coincidence though. The museum played the taps as part of Taps Across America.

“I don’t think some people really realize what those veterans did and are doing, putting their lives out there on the line every day,” Gene Howerter, the Chairman of the Combat Air Museum said.

More than 130 people were present for the event.

“The least we can do is we can honor those people,” Howerter said.