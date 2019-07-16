Combat Air Museum teaches history of aviation while growing its future

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – For over 40 years, the Combat Air Museum in Topeka has been educating people about military aviation history.

For this museum, the future of aviation is just as important as the past.

When you walk into the Combat Air Museum, it’s like stepping back in time.



“Most people are fairly surprised when they see the length of our collection which really goes from World War I replica planes all the way up to the present day UAVs, unmanned aerial vehicles.” said Deputy Chairman Dave Murray.



Just over 40 aircraft fill the museum’s two buildings along with an extensive display of artifacts.



“This is one way to connect and find out what went on in the past, how we’ve arrived at having one of the best militaries in the world,” said Director Kevin Drewelow.



The museum draws in people from all over the world.



“You name it, around the world, we got a little map where they put their pin in,” said Chairman Gene Howerter. “I don’t think most people realize how many foreign guests go through this museum.”



It’s not just about remembering aviation history, it’s about growing aviation’s future.



The museum offers classes and free events that teach kids about aviation.



“In this post 9/11 era, it’s so difficult for anyone to get near an airplane, and thanks to a grant from the Kansas Commission on Aeronautical Education, we are able to offer a free admission day.”



But, in order to keep the museum up and going, they need as much help as they can get.



“One doesn’t have to be in aviation or have an aviation background or anything,” said Murray. “I don’t have an aviation background, but look at me, I’m hooked.”

To learn more about volunteer opportunities with the Combat Air Museum, click HERE.