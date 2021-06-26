Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association raising money for local veterans

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Historic Harley Davidson is teaming up with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association to help raise money for veterans in need.

The Harley Davidson dealership hosted a booth Saturday for the organization to sell raffle tickets. They will be raffling off two firearms, a Glock 43 and a Glock 19 9mm, two Flexhard Holsters, and concealed carry lessons for two.

“We are more than happy to provide a location for the combat veterans motorcycle association. They do a lot of good things for veterans both nationally and locally,” Eli Geiger, general manager at Historic Harley Davidson, said.

All of the money raised from the event will go toward allowing the CVMA to give back to local veterans in need. In the past, the organization has helped build ramps for disabled vets, provide finical support, offer help to those suffering from PTSD, and more.

Tickets can still be bought up until the drawing on July 3. For more information about the raffle, contact Chapter Commander Robert “Tiny” Breinig at 785-608-6821, or tiny.cvma21.4@gmail.com. Information can also be found on their website.