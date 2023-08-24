Context: The above video was filmed during Nightmare on the Boulevard’s appearance in Topeka in 2022.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’re looking to get in the mood for Halloween, you’ll want to mark your calendar for the upcoming Nightmare on the Boulevard coming soon to Topeka.

The Stormont Vail Event Center located in the heart of the Capital City is set to host Nightmare on the Boulevard’s haunted house spectacle again this fall, according to a press release from the event space. The spooky event is set to be even larger this year with plenty of new frights to keep you screaming the whole way through with this year’s theme: ‘Carousel of Pain’.

Hailed as the largest indoor haunted house experience in Topeka, Nightmare on the Boulevard saw much success last year and is set to expand to 7,000 square feet to give guests 25 minutes of scares, according to the press release. Also new for this year’s haunted house is an additional weekend to extend the length of time locals can visit the event center and two escape rooms provided by NOTO Escapes.

Nightmare on the Boulevard takes you through the horrifying events that helped misshape Dr. Jacobson, according to the press release. You’ll have the chance to take a stroll through the Jacobson family’s taxidermy business and their experiments on more life-like subjects. All guests are invited to “come witness the madness for yourself” for the following dates and times:

Friday, Oct 6 – 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7 – 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13 – 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14 – 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19 – 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20 – 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21 – 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26 – 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27 – 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28 – 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29 – 6 p.m. 9 p.m.

Additionally, there will be two special events while Nightmare on the Boulevard is in town, according to the Stormont Vail Events Center’s website. The first Black Out Night on Oct. 19 where the event center’s Exhibition Hall will be plunged into pitch black as you move through the Carousel of Pain. The other is Dead on the Boulevard on Oct. 26 which will be an interactive gaming-style haunted house to test your skills as if you were in a real horror movie.

Tickets start at $15 for general admission and $13 for the escape rooms, according to the Stormont Vail Events Center’s website. Day-of ticket purchases are $18. To secure your ticket or find out more about the event, click here. The Stormont Vail Events Center can be found at 1 Expocentre Dr. in Topeka.

To see what Nightmare on the Boulevard was like last year, click here.