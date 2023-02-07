MAYETTA (KSNT) – Actor, writer and producer David Koechner will be coming to Kansas soon for a live show later this year.

Koechner, who is well known for his role in shows like “The Office” and “Anchorman,” will be in Mayetta at the Prairie Band Casino & Resort on Thursday, April 6. The show starts at 7 p.m. and runs to 8:30 p.m. with ticket prices starting at $25. You must be 18 years or older to attend.

Koechner has had numerous roles over the course of his career and has appeared in more than 200 films and TV shows, according to Prairie Band Casino. When not filming, he spends his time hosting live comedy acts and producing content for his YouTube channel, “Full On Koechner.” He is also a co-host for Big Slick Celebrity Weekend which benefits Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

To purchase your ticket for the performance, click here.