MAYETTA (KSNT) – An upcoming comedy act at the Prairie Band Casino & Resort sold out in less than two days.

The Prairie Band Casino announced on social media that tickets for Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias were sold out as of Sunday, May 28. Tickets went on sale at noon on Friday, May 26. Iglesias is set to perform live at the Prairie Band Casino’s Great Lakes Ballroom at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 27.

Iglesias has millions of fans across the world, according to his website. He has sold out performances in Madison Square Garden in New York, Staples Center in Los Angeles and Sydney Opera House in Australia. He is also the star and executive producer of “Mr. Iglesias,” a Netflix original comedy series.