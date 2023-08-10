HUTCHINSON (KSNT) – This year’s Kansas State Fair will feature stand-up comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member Rob Schneider for a special performance.

Schneider will perform live in Hutchinson for the fair along with fellow comedian Byron Kennedy at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, according to the Kansas State Fair’s website. Kennedy will open for Schneider with ticket prices for reserved seating and tables ranging from $40 to $750.

Schneider has a long history in the entertainment industry, according to the Kansas State Fair’s website. A San Francisco native, he has starred in movies like “Demolition Man,” “The Hot Chick,” “The Animal” and “Beverly Hills Hillbillies.” His more recent work includes a Netflix comedy special called “Asian Momma, Mexican Kids” and “Hubie Halloween.” He is also credited as being a three-time Emmy-nominated writer for Saturday Night Live.

Kennedy took up comedy following a successful music career after receiving encouragement from friends and colleagues, according to the Kansas State Fair’s website. Now, he travels the country doing stand-up comedy acts using an “irreverent, observational style” to keep audiences entertained.

Tickets for Schneider and Kennedy’s performance can be found by clicking here. For more information on the Kansas State Fair, click here.