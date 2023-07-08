TOPEKA (KSNT) – Comedian and podcaster Tom Segura is known for his edgy humor and never-stopping drive when it comes to work.

In his recently released Netflix standup special “Sledgehammer,” Segura’s fifth special on the platform, he recalls a trip to Kansas’ capital city.

On March 13, 2022, Segura hosted a show in Topeka as part of his “I’m Coming Everywhere Tour.”

Segura started that show talking about the Westboro Baptist Church members who were protesting outside the venue. The Westboro Baptist Church is known for public protests against LGBTQ+ members, and using harsh language to do so.

The moment of protest stuck with Segura, so much so that “Sledgehammer” featured Topeka towards the beginning of the show.

Segura mentioned he’s been all across the globe on his latest tour: from South America to Asia to Europe. He then said he’s been to not cool cities, like Topeka.

“I’ve been to unbelievable places because of this job. I’ve been to amazing places. I’ve been to Rome, Hong Kong, Machu Pichu, all because of this job,” Segura begins the joke. “And then, there’s other days. Like, I had to go to Topeka, Kansas to do a show.”

He joked that he got in and out of the city fast.

“We went, because they got tickets, but we got the f–k out of there right away.”

Then came the stories of the Westboro Baptist Church protests. He introduced the church to the crowd with backstory on the group.

“If you know them, sometimes they’re in the news. If you’re like, ‘Oh, really, there’s a church in the news? But why?’ Well, sometimes they also protest dead soldiers funerals, cool s–t like that.”

The manager of Segura’s tour was the one to bring the protest to Segura’s attention.

“I was backstage,” Segura said, “and my tour manager came into my room and was like, ‘Hey, the Westboro Baptist Church is here.’ I was like, ‘To see the show? Really?'”

That joke got a heavy laugh from the audience, as Segura implied the church was a fan of his. He then went into the details of the protestors.

“They were out front with their dumb f—–g signs, ” Segura said while marching around the stage. “Their homemade signs because they’re poor.”

Some signs mentioned Segura by name.

“They had signs that said, ‘Tom is a sinner,'” Segura said while he gave a thumbs up to the hypothetical protestors. “Cool.”

The comedian closed the bit featuring some of the church’s more common signs.

“They had real hateful signs, too, that said, ‘God hates gays,’ but it didn’t say gay,” Segura said. “It was another word, your dad says it when the Cardinals lose.”

27 News reached out to Westboro Baptist for a comment. Here is the response.

“Tom Segura is the embodiment of Proverbs 14:9 – “Fools make a mock at sin.” He is a poster child for a generation of doomed, proud sinners who hate God. We would encourage him to immediately repent and believe on the Lord Jesus for remission of sins. The Lord is coming; the Judge is standing before the door.”

“Sledgehammer” is streaming now on Netflix. Segura’s current tour goes through November.