TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka comedy club is putting on a fundraiser for a kid warrior Thursday evening.

“Nolan the Noble,” as many on the internet know him, is a five-year-old from Topeka with B-Cell Leukemia. While working at the Foundry, Nolan’s father often bartended for the Top City Comedy shows in town.

Nolan just finished stage two of treatment on Thursday and was able to head home from the hospital. His parents, Amanda and Justin, are just glad they have a loving community behind them.

“The thing that encouraged me to do this is this is a way I can say thank you to everybody,” Justin said.

When the news broke about Nolan’s diagnosis, Top City Comedy owner Vicki Trembly knew she had to help.

“When we heard about this, we all wanted to do something to help,” Trembly said. “The only skill our comedians have is being funny so we decided to do a show, all the proceeds will go to Nolan.”

The event for Nolan was followed by a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction. To follow Nolan’s story, check out his Facebook page here.