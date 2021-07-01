Commission approves pay raises for Shawnee County leaders

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County leaders are getting pay raises. The Board of County Commissioners voted to approve the increases at their meeting Thursday morning.

Nine elected officials received a pay increase. That includes: district attorney, sheriff, election commissioner, county clerk, register of deeds, county treasurer, county commission chair, and two county commissioners.

Below is a look at the new salaries for county leaders. The yearly rate can be calculated by multiplying the numbers by 26, the number of pay periods in a year.

Commissioners said they use standards to determine raises. They look at other county salaries, performance, and payment over the next person in charge in the office.

“We’re trying to stay within market, we’re trying to make sure that we’re able to attract and keep the key members of our team,” Commission Chair Kevin Cook said.

Fourteen department heads also got a boost in their pay. That includes positions like public works director, county counselor, appraiser, and health department director.

Pay increases increased more they did last year, as the coronavirus crisis weighed heavy on many decisions. In 2020, county commissioners voted not to increase the amount of their own checks.

“Last year there was no increase to the county commission salaries because we were in the middle of a pandemic. This is a three-percent increase, again, with cost of living, looking at those changes, I believe that they’re justified and warranted,” Cook said about his own raise.

The Shawnee County Sheriff also did not receive a raise in 2020.