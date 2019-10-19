Shawnee County Commission to vote again for $8M family recreation center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The $8 million family rec. center going up at 21st and Urish is going back to the discussion board on Monday. The last time the family rec. center was discussed in a meeting, it was commissioner Archer’s last day. Now that commissioner Mays took his seat, they want to give him the option to have a say in a major project that he will have to deal with for years to come.

In August, Shawnee County commissioners approved borrowing $10 million. $8 million would go to the family rec. center and the other $2 million would be set aside for other projects that had not been decided. Not all commissioners were on board, but it passed 2 to 1.

“If you’re looking at the amount of debt borrowed where you can pay the interest only, that was my objection, that was my concern, It was over extending the amount of debt Shawnee county could safely hold,” said Shawnee County Commissioner Kevin Cook.

Commissioner Cook is bringing up the vote on Monday in hopes new Commissioner Mays will bring a fresh perspective. Mays was unable to interview. However, he did tell KSNT News he thinks the size of the project needs to be adjusted and he doesn’t think borrowing that amount of money is a good idea.

The commission will vote on Monday at 9 a.m. at the Shawnee County Courthouse.