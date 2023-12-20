TOPEKA (KSNT) – Communities across Kansas will receive a portion of more than $8 million to improve roadway safety.

The funds come from the federal government Safe Streets for All (SS4A) program and cover 80% of the cost of projects, while local governments picking up the remainder. The SS4 A program will last five years and provide $5 billion in grant funds, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor.

In 2023, Kansas expanded its cost share to include Planning and Demonstration Grants and Implementation Grants. The expansion sees the inclusion of planning, design and development projects.

“Safer roads mean parents can commute to work faster, businesses can get goods to market at lower cost, and tourists can get out to explore Kansas,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I applaud our local communities for seeking this funding to improve their local roads.”

Kelly announced that 19 communities will be the recipients of the newest round of grant funds. So far, 38 communities have been selected to receive SS4A funds since the start of the program, according to the press release.

“Each time a step is taken to improve safety in a community, it’s a step in the right direction,” Transportation Secretary Calvin Reed said. “KDOT is happy to support safety-conscious investment decisions. State and local partnerships like this help us compete nationally for Federal funds and bring critical investments to Kansans.”

Below is a list of the most recent grant awardees:

Applicant Federal Funding Local Match KDOT Contribution Total Project Cost City of Emporia $240,000 $15,000 $45,000 $300,000 City of Eudora $100,000 $6,250 $18,750 $125,000 City of Independence $1,284,000 $— $321,000 $1,605,000 City of Junction City $160,000 $20,000 $20,000 $200,000 City of Leawood $452,000 $56,500 $56,500 $565,000 City of Mission $160,000 $10,000 $30,000 $200,000 City of Overland Park $500,000 $62,500 $62,500 $625,000 City of Paola $120,000 $7,500 $22,500 $150,000 City of Prairie Village $80,000 $10,000 $10,000 $100,000 City of Spring Hill $200,000 $12,500 $37,500 $250,000 Finney County $240,000 $15,000 $45,000 $300,000 Geary County $160,000 $10,000 $30,000 $200,000 Gray County $800,000 $— $200,000 $1,000,000 McPherson County $560,000 $— $140,000 $700,000 North Central Regional Planning Commission $1,520,000 $— $380,000 $1,900,000 Unincorporated Johnson County $240,000 $30,000 $30,000 $300,000 Wichita Area Metropolitan Planning Organization $940,000 $58,750 $176,250 $1,175,000 Mid-America Regional Council $400,000 $70,750 $29,250 $500,000 St. Joseph Area Transportation Study Organization $160,000 $37,600 $2,400 $200,000 Total $8,316,000 $422,350 $1,676,650 $10,395,000

To notify the Kansas Department of Transportation of intent to apply for the grant program, click here. To stay updated on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.