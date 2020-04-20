Community Action continues to fight poverty during the coronavirus pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Community Action in Topeka has been fighting poverty for almost 50 years, helping people get back on their feet is a pretty big task.

Trying to do that during a pandemic presents an even greater challenge.

“Normally, we do that by providing basic needs, rent and utility assistance as well as deeper services that will help individuals,” Executive Director Tawny Stottlemire said. “We’ve had to really change up a lot of our programs and services.”

So, they partnered with Capitol Federal to open the CapFed Community Care Station in west Topeka.

It allows them to provide drive-up services so people can complete social service applications. They also offer many of the same services they were offering before, all while limiting person-to-person contact.

They also provide basic needs like food and access to computers. That’s come in handy for Kent Atkinson who, like many people, is trying to file for unemployment.

“I think [the services] are very important, certainly important for me to have internet access,” Atkinson said.

The way they help people may look a little different.

“You have to be creative,” Stottlemire said. “You have to know where resources are.”

But, through it all, their goal remains the same.

“Meeting people on the ground and figuring out what’s wrong and how we can help,” Stottlemire said.

For more information about services available through Community Action, click HERE.