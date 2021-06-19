Community advocates celebrate Juneteenth at Hillcrest Community Center

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Hillcrest Community Center hosted a Juneteenth celebration with speeches, live music, and food on Saturday.

With a bill signed by President Joe Biden Thursday, making Juneteenth an official national holiday, spirits were high.

The celebration at Hillcrest Community Center saw people gather outside to learn about the importance of the holiday and the significance it played in shaping the country.

The celebration included a panel of speakers discussing the impact that the new holiday has on the African American community in Topeka.

I believe if we are able to educate others on what it means to us and why it means so much to us, then it’ll hold some weight with them as well to a point where now we can implement it in school systems, now we can implement in curriculums, now it holds weight not just within the community, but within the nation. Gregory Bland Jr., Community Activist

The month of June has been full of events to raise awareness of the history and impact of Juneteenth, kicking off with a flag-raising ceremony. The movement saw parades and marches throughout the month which all lead up to the big event on the holiday itself, June 19.