Community Blood Center looking for recovered coronavirus patients to donate plasma

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Community Blood Center is looking for recovered coronavirus patients to donate plasma. This is because the plasma contains coronavirus antibodies.

Dr. Jed Gorlin, Medical Director of the Community Blood Center of Greater Kansas City, told KSNT News that plasma with antibodies has shown to help coronavirus patients who are still struggling.

“If you’ve been completely asymptomatic you generally don’t have very good antibody levels,” Gorlin said. “For people that had significant symptoms, they know how important it is so it’s a really great way to help out.”

Gorlin said there is increasing evidence that it can help when given early in the first seven to 10 days before patients have a chance to make antibodies of their own.

Donors need to be symptom free for 14 days. They need to have a positive coronavirus test or a positive antibodies test and had symptoms. Shawnee County Health Department officials suggest people reach out to their primary care provider to receive an antibodies test.

Community Blood Center is currently taking donations by appointment only. Gorlin said the plasma donation process takes around 45 minutes. From that one session, he said they can get enough plasma to treat two to three coronavirus patients.