Community celebrates life of activist Stephanie Mott

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Hundreds of people celebrated the life of local LGBT icon Stephanie Mott on Saturday.

The Topeka Performing Arts Center was filled with Mott's friends, colleagues and allies who said although she may have been small and reserved, she was still fierce.

"When you have a memorial or you have a funeral service, you see kind of like the same type of folks," said Kimberly Daugherty, a close friend of Mott. "This service is so diverse with people from all walks of life, all socioeconomic status."

Stephanie Mott touched the lives of so many people in her path.

Describing her rare personality is something those close to her find difficult to do, without actually experiencing it for yourself, said Dan Brennan, Executive Director of the Capitol City Equality Center.

"She was a person full of love, love for other people," said Brennan. "Even people that do her harm. She still loved them."

As an LGBT activist, she received hate but fought it with compassion.

"She would be like, 'you know, they saw me, they took a picture of me, and they gave my name a voice and because of that some people are going to look me up'," said Brennan.

Brennan first saw Mott giving a speech at an Equality Day event and was amazed by her bravery.

"She's a lot like me," said Brennan. "Shy, introvert, and here she is speaking on issues that could cause her harm."

Her fearless passion is what people are remembering her for the most.

Mott was also part of Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran's citizen's advisory council.

"What's admirable is when people are able, are willing to step forward regardless of the consequences and try to see their mission through," said Cochran.