Community Gardens thrive with the help of Topeka Common Ground

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT ) — A local organization is encouraging people to spend some time outdoors and grow a new hobby.

Topeka Common Ground promotes and supports community gardens in the city.

They help establish new gardens and provide them with guidance and resources like seeds. They also award mini grants to some of those gardens as well.

“Right now with food insecurity so high, especially with COVID, more people are gardening and a lot of people don’t have anywhere to garden,” said board member Brenda Jarboe. “So, they go to a community garden to be able to have the space, to have the garden plot, to have their own little garden.”

There’s currently over 30 gardens registered with Topeka common ground across the city. Jarboe said that some of the vegetables grown at these community gardens are donated to local food pantries.

For more information about Topeka Common Ground, click HERE.